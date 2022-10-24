Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,770,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 612,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after buying an additional 28,962 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 458,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CPK opened at $119.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $146.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.39.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.70 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 14.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 42.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, CEO Jeffry M. Householder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $414,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.