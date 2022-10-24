Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 140 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7,839.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,514,000 after acquiring an additional 184,932 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,236,000 after acquiring an additional 85,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,190,000 after acquiring an additional 37,504 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $167.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.96. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $214.65.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.77%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,265 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 178 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

