Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,803,000 after purchasing an additional 251,745 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after acquiring an additional 685,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,035,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,311,000 after acquiring an additional 72,943 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,435,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,663,000 after acquiring an additional 343,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bloom Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,327,000 after acquiring an additional 186,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $16.50 on Monday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.02.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $243.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 14,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $430,353.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 338,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,156,944.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,801 shares of company stock worth $1,455,846. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also

