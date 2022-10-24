Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WD opened at $82.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.48 and a 200 day moving average of $103.40. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.06 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.