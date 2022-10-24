Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 190 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 15.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at about $863,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at about $13,642,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.6% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Brink’s Stock Performance

NYSE BCO opened at $57.97 on Monday. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $73.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 83.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Brink’s Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.