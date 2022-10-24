Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WOW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in WideOpenWest by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on WOW shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on WideOpenWest to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

WideOpenWest Stock Performance

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.39. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.78.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 93.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,376,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,521,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,376,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,521,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Brunick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $86,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,600.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,050 shares of company stock worth $892,900 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Profile

(Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.