Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Envestnet

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Envestnet Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $46.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 1.20. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

