Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 270 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 216.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 51,446 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 1.5% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 21.4% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 18,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at about $944,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,430,195.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NorthWestern Price Performance

NWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered NorthWestern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NorthWestern from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.57.

NorthWestern stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.42. NorthWestern Co. has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $63.06.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.20 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 77.30%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

