Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 330 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,538,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 331,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after acquiring an additional 199,264 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,503,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,085,000 after acquiring an additional 163,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,298,000 after acquiring an additional 82,256 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $82.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.54. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.30 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.87 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 33.76%.

FCFS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised FirstCash from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

