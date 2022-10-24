Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,050 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 409.8% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.15.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $812,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,288,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,361,608.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $9,872,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,417,204.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $812,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,288,458 shares in the company, valued at $44,361,608.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,084,016 shares of company stock valued at $190,276,278. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.83. MP Materials Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

