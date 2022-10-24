Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $159,000 Position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $836,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 45.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BTAI. Mizuho started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $302.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.25. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

