Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 824,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 288,268 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,275,000 after acquiring an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 286,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after acquiring an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 479.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 152,308 shares during the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

PRCT opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 15.27 and a current ratio of 16.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of -17.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 138.49% and a negative return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

