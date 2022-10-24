Cubic Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,514.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 177,435 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,845,000 after buying an additional 169,142 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,913.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 26,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 24,728 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 255,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,163,000 after buying an additional 236,266 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,895.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8 %

AMZN stock opened at $117.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.48. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,668 shares of company stock valued at $15,823,040 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.