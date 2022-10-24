Cwm LLC Acquires 3,392 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,507.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,866 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rithm Capital by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,957,000 after purchasing an additional 943,227 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,836,000 after purchasing an additional 758,276 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Rithm Capital by 869.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 739,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 663,078 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Rithm Capital by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,507,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 660,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rithm Capital stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.73. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on RITM. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

