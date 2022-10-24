Cwm LLC Acquires 640 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN opened at $29.43 on Monday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.38.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $193,420.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,233.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

