Cwm LLC Cuts Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CarMax by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in CarMax by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarMax Stock Performance

Shares of KMX stock opened at $55.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $55.05 and a one year high of $155.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

