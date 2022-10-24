Cwm LLC Has $136,000 Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after buying an additional 3,334,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,806,565,000 after buying an additional 2,769,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,001,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,014,489,000 after buying an additional 1,448,270 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 143.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,873,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,917,000 after buying an additional 1,105,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 785.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 973,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,123,000 after buying an additional 863,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $36.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 733.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,600.72%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.