Cwm LLC Has $163,000 Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ON. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.11.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $64.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.76. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $76.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $143,569.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock worth $681,729 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

