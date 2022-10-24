Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $10.06 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

