Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 173.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

NYSE MFC opened at $16.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

