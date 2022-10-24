Cwm LLC Raises Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,054,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $346.98 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $493.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.30 and a 200 day moving average of $390.73.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

