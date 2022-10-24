Cwm LLC Sells 783 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BYD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Shares of BYD opened at $52.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.98.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $894.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.71 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

