Cwm LLC Sells 965 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cwm LLC lessened its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,934 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2,092.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.09. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

