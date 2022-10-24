Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $137.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.88.

DDOG opened at $81.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8,111.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.65 and a 200-day moving average of $101.81. Datadog has a 52-week low of $75.54 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,507 shares of company stock worth $10,148,963 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 8.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 9.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

