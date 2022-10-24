Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $110.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Datadog from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Datadog from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.88.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $81.03 on Thursday. Datadog has a 52-week low of $75.54 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,111.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,148,963. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Datadog by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Datadog by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

