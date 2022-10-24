Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 755.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 28.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,237,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.4 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.10.

DECK opened at $356.14 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $448.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.03. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.87.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

