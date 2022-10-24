DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Upgraded to Outperform by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $138.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2026 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DKS. UBS Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $128.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.16.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $108.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.68. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $142.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.15. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.08 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36,600.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 367 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $20,734,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

