DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISH. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISH. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.21.

DISH stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, Director James Defranco purchased 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,840,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,100.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 453,585 shares of company stock worth $8,040,360. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

