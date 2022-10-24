Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,840 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

DHC stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $255.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 9th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

