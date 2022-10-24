DT Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.8% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.22. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

