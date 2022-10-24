DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 17,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 795,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,863,000 after purchasing an additional 265,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $106.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.30 and a 200-day moving average of $127.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $100.64 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

