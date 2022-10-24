Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 623,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567,150 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $24,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Dynatrace by 5,337.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dynatrace by 11,289.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dynatrace from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $209,088.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 941,865 shares in the company, valued at $39,953,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $33.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

