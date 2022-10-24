E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in E2open Parent by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

In related news, COO Peter Hantman sold 21,578 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $152,340.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 50,400 shares of company stock worth $354,845 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $5.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $13.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETWO. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on E2open Parent to $10.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, E2open Parent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

