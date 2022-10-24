Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $7,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELAN. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ELAN opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.51. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elanco Animal Health news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $99,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.