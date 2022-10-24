Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) PT Lowered to $15.50 at Maxim Group

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $17.50 to $15.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ellington Financial to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ellington Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.38.

EFC stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.36 million, a PE ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 1.82. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 25.88 and a quick ratio of 25.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.59 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.72%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -782.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 82.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

