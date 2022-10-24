Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 109,253 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBS. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $18.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $920.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

