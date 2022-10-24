Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Endava were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 92.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth about $88,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 25,025.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Endava by 30.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $67.02 on Monday. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Endava Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.11.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

