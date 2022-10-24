Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 928,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $26,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,845,000 after acquiring an additional 430,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Energizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,351,000 after buying an additional 151,355 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,799,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after buying an additional 374,567 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Energizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,740,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,309,000 after buying an additional 51,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Energizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,239,000 after buying an additional 78,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energizer Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock opened at $26.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.98. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $41.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Energizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.