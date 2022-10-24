Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 101,890 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ENI were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 3,614.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 1.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ENI from €14.90 ($15.20) to €15.70 ($16.02) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ENI from €15.40 ($15.71) to €14.10 ($14.39) in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

NYSE:E opened at $23.74 on Monday. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.92.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.43. ENI had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $33.89 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ENI’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

