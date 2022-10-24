Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,829 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Essent Group by 74,633.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Essent Group to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

NYSE ESNT opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

