Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 206,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EPRT opened at $19.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.88 and a 1-year high of $31.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.61.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

