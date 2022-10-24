Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESS stock opened at $227.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $218.83 and a one year high of $363.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.56.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

