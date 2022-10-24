EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 951 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arconic by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Arconic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Arconic by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arconic news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $880,130.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arconic Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $20.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82. Arconic Co. has a 52 week low of $16.33 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.53%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

