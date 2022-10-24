EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 1,482.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $147,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 382,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 40.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 70,683 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

ICL Group Price Performance

ICL Group stock opened at $8.84 on Monday. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $12.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.65.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.2918 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.20%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

ICL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

