EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in eBay by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in eBay by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 909 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on eBay to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.57.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $37.83 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

