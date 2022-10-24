EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 344 Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nova by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVMI. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Nova from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nova from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Nova stock opened at $71.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.29. Nova Ltd. has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $149.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.32.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $141.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million. Nova had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 28.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

