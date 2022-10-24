EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $88.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.43. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

