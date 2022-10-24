EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 866.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 28.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cactus by 35.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cactus by 70.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Price Performance

NYSE:WHD opened at $49.17 on Monday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.81.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Cactus

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

