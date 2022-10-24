EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hillenbrand by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 165,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 717.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 200,936 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 9.8% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.36. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $54.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $720.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.00 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

In related news, CAO Megan A. Walke sold 641 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $30,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

