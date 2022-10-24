EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 650.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 108.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 656.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SAP from €122.00 ($124.49) to €115.00 ($117.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

NYSE:SAP opened at $89.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $149.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. Equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

